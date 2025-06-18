Trump reportedly torches Hegseth over underwhelming military parade

Washington DC - President Donald Trump was reportedly not happy about the disappointing turnout for his recent military parade , and placed the blame on his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

President Donald Trump (r.) reportedly blamed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the disappointing military parade that took place over the weekend. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a interview with the Daily Beast Podcast, award-winning journalist Michael Wolff, who has penned numerous books about Trump, claimed the president was "p***ed off at the soldiers" in the parade, who appeared to be enjoying themselves instead of looking "menacing."

"He's accusing them of hamming it up, and by that, he seems to mean that they were having a good time, that they were waving, that they were enjoying themselves and showing a convivial face rather than a military face," Wolff explained.

The parade over the weekend, which also fell on the president's 78th birthday, was supposed to celebrate the 250-year anniversary of the US military, but Trump blamed Hegseth for it not conveying the message that he is "commander in chief of this menacing enterprise."

"He kind of reamed out Hegseth for this," Wolff claimed. "Apparently, there was a phone call, and he said to Hegseth, 'The tone was all wrong. Why was the tone wrong? Who staged this?'"

Despite a noticeably light turnout to the multi-million dollar event, Trump has since called the parade a "tremendous" success, and claimed without evidence that over 250,000 people came out. Wolff reckoned it was more like 40,000.