Trump inaugurates bizarre new White House addition that "was always missing"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump gushed over two new giant flag poles installed on the White House law, which he unveiled Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump unveiled the installation of two new large flag poles at the White House on Wednesday morning. © REUTERS

On Tuesday, the president shared a Truth Social post revealing that he will be "putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides" of the building's North and South Lawns.

"It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place," Trump wrote.

"These are the most magnificent poles made – They are tall, tapered, rustproof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality," he continued.

"Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!"

Flanked by construction workers during Wednesday morning's "lifting ceremony," Trump proceeded to joke about erections and the construction workers, before ranting about everything from Israel's war on Iran – which he again hinted at joining – to interest rates and his nemesis, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

In April, the White House had shared an X post seemingly announcing the installation by only sharing a quote from the president, who said, speaking in the third person, they would be "paid for by Trump."

The alteration comes after Trump has already made sweeping changes at the White House during his second term, including paving over the Rose Garden, and decorating the Oval Office with various gold-plated items.