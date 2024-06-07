Trump responds to Bannon prison sentence with attack on January 6 committee

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump shared his fury after his former advisor and close friend Steve Bannon was ordered by a judge to report to prison .

Donald Trump is calling for members of the now-defunct January 6 Committee to be indicated after his ally Steve Bannon was ordered to report to prison. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

On Thursday afternoon, Trump went on a lengthy rant on Truth Social, describing the judge's decision as a "total and complete American tragedy," and called for members of the now-disbanded House January 6 Committee to face criminal charges.

"It has been irrefutably proven that it was the Unselects who committed actual crimes when they deleted and destroyed all material evidence, in a pathetic attempt to protect Crazy Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats from the TRUTH – THAT I DID ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG," Trump falsely claimed.

"The unAmerican Weaponization of our Law Enforcement has reached levels of Illegality never thought possible before," he added.

"INDICT THE UNSELECT J6 COMMITTEE FOR ILLEGALLY DELETING AND DESTROYING ALL OF THEIR 'FINDINGS!'"

Bannon was convicted in July 2022 of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before the committee, which investigated the January 6 Capitol riots.

Trump and his Republicans allies have long insisted, without evidence, that the committee withheld information that would have exonerated Trump, a claim that the panel's former chair Bennie Johnson has denied.