Trump advisor Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison after appeal rejection

Washington DC - Former Donald Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon has been ordered to report to prison by the judge overseeing his contempt of Congress conviction .

According to NBC News, US District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Thursday to revoke Bannon's bail and ordered him to report to prison by July 1.

Bannon, who served in the White House as chief strategist for the first seven months of Trump's presidency, was convicted in July 2022 of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the January 6 Capitol riots.

Prosecutors had argued that Bannon "chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law" by refusing to comply, but Bannon's attorneys claimed their client was acting on legal advice he was given and he did not intend to break any laws.

By October, Bannon was convicted and sentenced to four months in prison but was allowed out on bail while he attempted to appeal the ruling. Last month, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his appeal but gave him seven days to file an appeal with the full court.

But prosecutors followed-up the rejection with a motion urging Judge Nichols to send Bannon to prison, arguing there was "no legal basis" to allow him to remain free.