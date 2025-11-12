Trump reveals that Melania took issue with him knocking down her "little tiny office" in the East Wing

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently addressed rumors that his wife and First Lady Melania Trump took issue with him tearing down the East Wing of the White House.

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump (r) revealed his wife Melania Trump (l) took issue with him demolishing the East Wing of the White House. © Collage: Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Last month, The Wall Street Journal published a report claiming Melania had expressed concerns to her husband about his $300 million project to tear down the wing – which has housed the first lady's office and staff since it was added in 1942 – to build a luxurious ballroom in its place.

On Monday, Trump did an interview with Fox News, during which host Laura Ingraham asked the president if it was true that his wife "didn't love this idea."

A dismissive Trump admitted that Melania "loved her little tiny office," but explained that because "she's very smart," she now thinks the project is "great."

The president went on to admit that he didn't have to tear down the ballroom, but did so because he wanted to.

"The East Wing, it sounds good, but that building was renovated 20 times, including adding a floor to the top, which was terrible. It was made out of common brick, little tiny windows, it looked like hell, it had nothing to do with the original building.

"I didn't want to sacrifice a great ballroom for an okay ballroom by leaving it right smack in the middle," he added.