Trump demands millions from Fulton County after failed Georgia election interference case

Atlanta, Georgia - President Donald Trump is seeking more than $6 million in reimbursement for his legal fees in the case accusing him and his allies of trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

President Donald Trump requested reimbursement for legal costs to the tune of $6 million after his election interference case in Georgia was dismissed. © Collage: REUTERS & ALEX SLITZ / POOL / AFP

The filing obtained by AFP involves the election interference case in Georgia, which was dismissed last November.

The case was initiated by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, who filed charges against Trump and 18 codefendants in 2023.

Willis was removed from the case in December 2024, after Trump won re-election, following revelations of an inappropriate relationship she had with the man she had hired to be a special prosecutor.

A 2025 Georgia law entitles defendants to reimbursement of legal costs if their case is dismissed due to a prosecutor being disqualified.

Her replacement, Pete Skandalakis, withdrew the charges, arguing last November that continuing the Georgia case "in full for another five to 10 years" would not serve the state's voters, and that the case had been "on life support" for months.

"LAW and JUSTICE have prevailed in the Great State of Georgia," Trump said on Truth Social after the case was dismissed, calling the prosecution a "witch hunt" and reiterating his baseless claims that the 2020 election he lost was rigged.

The 79-year-old faced a slew of federal charges following his first term in office, including conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election and hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.