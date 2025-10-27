Trump reveals what Putin needs to do to revive direct talks after crushing sanctions

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would not schedule any talks with Vladimir Putin unless it was clear that the Russian leader was serious about making a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin must show that he is serious about ending his war on Ukraine if the US is to return to the negotiating table, President Donald Trump said. © Collage: REUTERS

"I'm going to have to know that we're going to make a deal. I'm not going to be wasting my time," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he headed to Asia.

"I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing," he added. "I thought this would have gotten done before peace in the Middle East."

On Wednesday, the US slapped sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies as Trump complained that his talks with Putin over the conflict in Ukraine "don't go anywhere."

Trump had held off pulling the trigger on sanctions against Russia for months, but his patience snapped after plans for a fresh summit with Putin in Budapest collapsed.

The Republican billionaire has however said he hopes that the sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil are short-lived and that the "war will be settled."

Putin admitted the sanctions were "serious" but insisted they were not enough to significantly damage the Russian economy.

He added that the sanctions were an "unfriendly act" that "does not strengthen Russia-US relations, which have only just begun to recover."

But the Russian leader said he remained open to dialogue with Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the US sanctions "a strong and much-needed message that aggression will not go unanswered."