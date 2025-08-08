Trump rips Georgia Republican Geoff Duncan for switching political parties: "Total loser!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared his vitriolic reaction after Georgia's former LT. Governor Geoff Duncan revealed that he was switching to the Democratic Party.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump (r.) criticized former Georgia Republican Geoff Duncan (l.) after he announced he would be switching parties. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In a Truth Social post shared after 1 AM on Friday, Trump described Duncan – a longtime critic of his – as "a total loser," arguing he was "never able to get anything done" as "all he ever did was complain."

"We didn't want him in the Republican Party any longer, so I'm told he became a Democrat," Trump wrote.

"Good riddance Geoff. You don't even have a chance!!!"

The president's remarks were in reaction to an op-ed Duncan recently published with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in which he explained the journey to his decision began in 2020, when he became one of very few Republicans to denounce Trump's attempt to "steal" the presidential election.

Duncan criticized Trump's recent spending bill, which is expected to make massive cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and described the administration's aggressive immigration agenda as "a lesson on how not to love your neighbor."

Now that he has changed parties, Duncan added that he is interested in running for office again.