Trump says "deranged" Democrats will be blamed for potential government shutdown

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently revealed he isn't at all worried about what the impending government shutdown could do to his support among Americans.

Speaking with Politico on Monday, the president was asked about his clashes with congressional Democrats over federal funding ahead of a fiscal deadline of midnight on September 30, and how a potential government shutdown could affect his approval rating.

"I don't worry about that, because people that are smart see what's happening. The Democrats are deranged," Trump argued.

The interview came shortly after Trump shared a bizarre AI-generated video on social media mocking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrats leading the negotiations.

Both leaders have been pushing for an extension of soon-to-expire health insurance subsidies, but Trump has lost interest in meeting their demands, as he insists the Democrats "want to destroy health care in America by giving it to millions and millions of illegal aliens."