President Donald Trump (l.) trolled Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (r.) with a bizarre AI-generated video. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Hours after meeting the two Democratic leaders in the Oval Office, Trump posted an AI video on X showing a deepfake of Schumer and Jeffries, the latter of whom was seen wearing a sombrero and sporting a mustache.

The two are seen insulting one another about the state of the Democratic Party and making racist remarks about undocumented immigrants.

"Look, guys, there's no way to sugarcoat it," Schumer says in the deep-fake video. "Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all our woke, trans bulls**t."

"Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore. Even Latinos hate us. So we need new voters, and if we give all these illegal aliens free healthcare, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us," the fake Schumer continues.

"They can't even speak English, so they won't realize we're just a bunch of woke pieces of s**t, you know? At least for a while, until they learn English, and they realize they hate us too."

Schumer was quick to respond to the video, reposting it and adding that "If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can't negotiate. You can only throw tantrums."

Jeffries, meanwhile, responded, "Bigotry will get you nowhere. Cancel the Cuts. Lower the Cost. Save Healthcare. We are NOT backing down."