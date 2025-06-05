Trump says he agrees with Elizabeth Warren and pushes bipartisanship to pass spending bill

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren found themselves in the rare position of actually agreeing with each other, at least when it comes to the debt debt limit.

Senator Elizabeth Warren actually agrees with President Donald Trump on scrapping the debt limit. © Collage: AFP/Jemal Countess/Getty Images & AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I am very pleased to announce that, after all of these years, I agree with Senator Elizabeth Warren on SOMETHING," Trump said in a Wednesday post on Truth Social. "The Debt Limit should be entirely scrapped to prevent an Economic catastrophe."

"It is too devastating to be put in the hands of political people that may want to use it despite the horrendous effect it could have on our Country and, indirectly, even the World," Trump said.

The comments came in response to a May post by Warren, who wrote on X: "[Trump] and I agree: The debt limit should be scrapped to prevent an economic catastrophe. Let's pass a bipartisan bill and get rid of it forever."

The Massachusetts added one important caveat, though: "But jacking up the debt limit by $4 trillion to fund more tax breaks for billionaires is an outrage."

To that, Trump replied raising the limit to that level "would have to be done over a period of time, as short as possible. Let's get together, Republican and Democrat, and DO THIS!"

In May, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the US will reach its debt cap by August, triggering fears around how the Trump administration would pay its bills.