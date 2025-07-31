Kamala Harris announces new career move after stepping away from governor race

Los Angeles, California - Former Vice President Kamala Harris has revealed that she will soon be releasing a memoir recounting her experience running for president in 2024.

On Thursday, Harris shared a video on X, where she reminisced about how she launched what became "the shortest presidential campaign in modern history" after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the race against Republican Donald Trump last summer.

"Since leaving office, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and, with candor and reflection, I've written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey," Harris said.

"I believe there's value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward."

In a caption with her post, Harris revealed the memoir will be titled 107 Days and will be released on September 23.

The book comes after Harris lost to Trump back in November. If elected, she would have been the first woman and woman of color to become President of the US.

The announcement also comes after the politician revealed on Wednesday that she would not be running for governor of California, leaving some critics to believe she may be preparing for another presidential bid in 2028.