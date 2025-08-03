Trump launches legal probe of Special Counsel Jack Smith after "witch hunt" criminal cases

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently launched a probe into a former federal prosecutor who led criminal cases against him during the 2024 presidential race.

The Office of Special Counsel recently launched a probe into Jack Smith (R), the prosecutor who oversaw criminal investigations into Donald Trump (L) last year. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the BBC, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) is accusing Smith of possibly violating the Hatch Act, which restricts government employees from using their power to engage in political activities.

In 2022, Smith was appointed by former Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee investigations into Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the mishandling of classified documents he took from the White House after the end of his first term in office.

During the 2024 elections, as the cases ramped up, Trump insisted they were "witch hunts" orchestrated by then-President Joe Biden and other Democrats in an effort to keep him from winning the presidency again.

After criminal charges were brought against the politician, the documents case was dismissed by a Trump-appointed judge in July, while the election case was dropped after Trump won in November. Smith ultimately resigned from his role.

The recent probe came after MAGA Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas requested the OSC look into Smith for "unprecedented interference in the 2024 election" and operating as "nothing more than a tool" for Biden.