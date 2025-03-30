Trump says he is "very angry" and "pissed off" with Vladimir Putin, threatens tariffs against Russia

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently had some critical things to say about Russian President Vladimir Putin , and threatened consequences if they cannot work towards peace with Ukraine .

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump (r.) criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) and threatened to bring tariffs against the country. © Collage: Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, Trump did a phone interview with NBC News, during which he said he was "very angry" and "pissed off" after Putin publicly called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be overthrown.

Trump described Putin's remarks as "not going in the right location," and said some consequences may be in order.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault – which it might not be – but if I think it was Russia's fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," Trump said.

"That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can't do business in the United States," he added.

The president has made ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine a top priority of his second term, regularly touting his friendship with Putin while making Ukraine's attempts to continue receiving military aid from the US difficult.