New poll shows what the rest of the world really thinks of the US under Trump's leadership
Washington DC - A new poll finds that President Donald Trump has been absolutely tanking how other countries around the world view America, as confidence in his leadership continues to plummet.
A recent Pew Research Center poll – which surveyed 28,333 individuals across 24 different countries from January 8 to April 26 – found that 19 of those countries said they have "no confidence" in Trump to "do the right thing regarding world affairs."
The countries with the least amount of confidence included Mexico with 91%, France with 81%, and Canada with 77%.
The few with the most confidence included Nigeria with 79%, Israel with 69%, and India with 52%.
Of all the countries combined, 62% held no confidence, while only 34% did.
Most of the 24 countries expressed no confidence in Trump's ability to handle a number of specific international issues, including immigration policies, the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the global economy, and the Israel/Gaza conflict.
When asked how they would describe Trump's leadership, most used negative descriptors, such as "arrogant" with 80% and "dangerous" with 65%. The only positive description that held the majority was "strong leader," which got 67%.
This perception of his presidency has appeared to lead to America's reputation souring in many countries, with 15 countries now having more negative views in recent years.
Donald Trump's second term brings relentless waves of controversy to America
Within the period the poll was taken, Trump's second term had been met with tons of controversy.
Trump has signed countless executive orders attempting to outlaw a number of things, including transgender women in sports and the use of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at public institutions.
He has waged a war against the news media, filing numerous lawsuits in an effort to silence dissent.
On the global scale, Trump pushed high tariffs on nations around the world, sparking trade wars and destroying longstanding relationships with trade allies.
He also launched an aggressive deportation effort, sending thousands of Hispanic migrants, many of whom do not have criminal records, to foreign prisons without giving them due process.
Since April, his administration has continued to shamelessly sow discontent in the country.
Despite his plummeting favorability ratings with foreign nations and Americans alike, Trump continues to insist daily that he is the greatest president in US history.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP