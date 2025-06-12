New poll shows what the rest of the world really thinks of the US under Trump's leadership

Washington DC - A new poll finds that President Donald Trump has been absolutely tanking how other countries around the world view America, as confidence in his leadership continues to plummet.

A recent poll found that President Donald Trump's second term has caused significant damage to how the US is viewed by nations around the world. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A recent Pew Research Center poll – which surveyed 28,333 individuals across 24 different countries from January 8 to April 26 – found that 19 of those countries said they have "no confidence" in Trump to "do the right thing regarding world affairs."

The countries with the least amount of confidence included Mexico with 91%, France with 81%, and Canada with 77%.

The few with the most confidence included Nigeria with 79%, Israel with 69%, and India with 52%.

Of all the countries combined, 62% held no confidence, while only 34% did.

Most of the 24 countries expressed no confidence in Trump's ability to handle a number of specific international issues, including immigration policies, the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the global economy, and the Israel/Gaza conflict.

When asked how they would describe Trump's leadership, most used negative descriptors, such as "arrogant" with 80% and "dangerous" with 65%. The only positive description that held the majority was "strong leader," which got 67%.

This perception of his presidency has appeared to lead to America's reputation souring in many countries, with 15 countries now having more negative views in recent years.