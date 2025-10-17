Trump shows off his massive "Arc de Trump" construction plans

Washington DC - Maybe someone should tell President Donald Trump that there is already a replica Arc de Triomphe in Las Vegas and multiple other similar arches in NYC . Then he wouldn't need to build yet another one in DC, which will be dedicated to – of course – himself.

President Donald Trump appears to be visibly satisfied with his planned construction project. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The US will be celebrating its 250th anniversary next year and, of course, Trump will be throwing a huge celebration for the occasion.

He has now provided the first insights into his "birthday plans" – and they are quite something.

According to some new comments from Trump on Wednesday, the 79-year-old is planning a new DC monument that looks very similar to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

The so-called "Arc de Trump" is to be financed by generous donations from his most loyal supporters.

The president has already announced the planned location for the new memorial: directly opposite the Lincoln Memorial, on the other side of the Potomac River.

In addition to the construction of another arch, Trump wants to renovate the White House. His plans are to pave the adjacent rose garden and have a modest ballroom built for $250 million.

Plans for the project were posted last month by architect Nicolas Leo Charbonneau and then reposted to Truth Social.