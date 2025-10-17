Trump shows off his massive "Arc de Trump" construction plans
Washington DC - Maybe someone should tell President Donald Trump that there is already a replica Arc de Triomphe in Las Vegas and multiple other similar arches in NYC. Then he wouldn't need to build yet another one in DC, which will be dedicated to – of course – himself.
The US will be celebrating its 250th anniversary next year and, of course, Trump will be throwing a huge celebration for the occasion.
He has now provided the first insights into his "birthday plans" – and they are quite something.
According to some new comments from Trump on Wednesday, the 79-year-old is planning a new DC monument that looks very similar to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
The so-called "Arc de Trump" is to be financed by generous donations from his most loyal supporters.
The president has already announced the planned location for the new memorial: directly opposite the Lincoln Memorial, on the other side of the Potomac River.
In addition to the construction of another arch, Trump wants to renovate the White House. His plans are to pave the adjacent rose garden and have a modest ballroom built for $250 million.
Plans for the project were posted last month by architect Nicolas Leo Charbonneau and then reposted to Truth Social.
Who is this new DC monument being made for?
When journalists left the Oval Office on Wednesday, they asked who the neoclassical monument would be dedicated to.
"Me," Trump replied. (Well, he's consistent.)
Then on Wednesday night, the president flaunted the models to guests at a fundraising dinner in the East Room to help raise financial support for the White House construction projects.
He also revealed that there are currently three versions of the arch in the near future – in the small, medium, and large sizes. The largest of these would likely overwhelm other similar monuments, like the Lincoln Memorial.
Trump revealed that he personally likes the large arch best – naturally.
Trump also assured that the $250 million in donations for the construction of the new ballroom have already been reached. If more is raised, it will be used for the construction of the arch.
It is still unclear exactly when the ground-breaking ceremony will take place, as the building regulations for a new DC monument are very strict. New designs must first go through a rigorous 24-step planning process before they are approved, so the project may be a long way off.
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP