Arc de Trump? New monument model spotted on Oval Office desk

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is no stranger to ambitious construction projects, but could he be eyeing one of his biggest yet?

A plan for an arch across from the Lincoln Memorial is seen on the Resolute Desk of the Oval Office as President Donald Trump meets with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on October 9, 2025. © JIM WATSON / AFP

A mock-up of a triumphal arch sat on Trump's Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as he met Finnish President Alex Stubb on Thursday, an AFP journalist and photographer saw.

The plan, featuring small models on a map, shows the arch sitting on a traffic circle near Arlington Cemetery, on the other side of the Potomac River from the white marble Lincoln Memorial.

A second, larger model arch sat on the desk, on which details could be seen more clearly, including a winged golden angel holding aloft a torch, flanked by two white eagles on either side.

Both models resembled the famed Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which was commissioned by the French emperor Napoleon in the early 19th century to commemorate fallen soldiers during his military campaigns.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the plan.

The "Donald Trump for President" Facebook page, which has more than six million followers, posted a drawing in September with a virtually identical design in the same spot, linking it to celebrations for the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.