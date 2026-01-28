Trump slammed for "blatant interference" by top candidate in Iraq elections

Baghdad, Iraq - Iraqi premiership hopeful Nouri al-Maliki on Wednesday denounced Donald Trump 's "blatant interference" after the US president threatened to end all support to the country if his preferred candidate didn't win.

US President Donald Turmp (r.) was slammed for "blatant interference" in Iraq's upcoming elections by Nouri al-Maliki, a top candidate for prime minister. © Collage: REUTERS

"We categorically reject the blatant American interference in Iraq's internal affairs," Maliki said on X, adding that "we consider it a violation" of Iraq's "democratic system," in place since the 2003 illegal US-led invasion.

Trump on Tuesday said that Iraq would make a "very bad choice" if Maliki were selected for the top post and warned that, "if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq."

Maliki was endorsed as Iraq's next prime minister by the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shiite groups with varying links to Iran that has been in recent years the main ruling coalition.

In his post, he denounced the US interference, saying it "infringes upon the Coordination Framework's decision to nominate" its candidate.

He added that in line with that decision, he "will continue to work until the end, in a way that achieves the higher interests of the Iraqi people."

Maliki, Iraq's only two-term prime minister (2006-2014), fell out with the US during his last stint over deepening ties with Iran and after being accused of pushing a sectarian agenda.