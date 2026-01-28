Trump ratchets up warmongering against Iran: "The next attack will be far worse"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed threats to attack Iran, saying "time is running out" to make a deal on nuclear weapons after Tehran rejected talks.

President Donald Trump threatened Iran with an attack "far worse" than the one he ordered in July 2025 if Tehran did not negotiate a deal on its nuclear program. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & ATTA KENARE / AFP

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS -- one that is good for all parties. Time is running out," the 79-year-old said in a social media post, noting that "a massive armada is heading to Iran."

"As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn't, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse!"

The dialing up of threats came after Iran's top diplomat said the country would not come to the table under the shadow of war.

"Conducting diplomacy through military threat cannot be effective or useful," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in televised comments on Wednesday. "If they want negotiations to take shape, they must certainly set aside threats, excessive demands and raising illogical issues."

Trump has repeatedly left open the option of new unprovoked attacks on Iran after previously backing and joining Israel's 12-day war in June. Back then, he claimed to have to have "completely destroyed" Tehran's nuclear program.

Earlier this month, Trump used Iran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests as a pretext to revive the possibility of military actions. But the prospect of war seemed to recede in recent days, with both sides insisting on giving diplomacy a chance.

With a US naval strike group led by an aircraft carrier lurking in the region, top Iranian officials also reached out to key Arab states in behind-the-scenes diplomacy to rally support.