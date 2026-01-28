Trump backs Mamdani's policies for New York in latest gushing remarks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump again heaped praise on New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani , with whom he has struck an unexpectedly positive relationship.

President Donald Trump heaped praise on New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who he said has a "really good personality." © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Angela Weiss

"I got along very well with him. We had some good themes, some good talks, and he's the way he is," Trump told radio host Sid Rosenberg in reference to his meeting with Mamdani in November.

"I want to see New York be successful," Trump said on Tuesday, warning that the city is "heading in the wrong direction, losing people... having a major stock exchange built in Dallas is not a good thing."

A Dallas office of the New York Stock Exchange opened in March 2025, under then-Mayor Eric Adams, long before Mamdani was even the Democratic candidate for the city's mayoralty.

"I think he's got a really good personality," Trump said of the democratic socialist. "I think he's got, you know, tremendous assets."

"Forget about what he says about me; I don't care about that," he insisted. "It's policies, you know, concepts that really haven't worked over the last 10,000 years. They haven't worked. And maybe he can get them to work."

"But a lot of people think that can't happen. So you've got to be very careful. When people leave... that really makes your job a lot harder."

Trump and Mamdani have reportedly stayed in close contact since the two met in the Oval Office in November, shortly after the latter's historic election victory.