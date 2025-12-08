Trump slams Democratic congressman he just pardoned: "Lack of loyalty!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday to attack Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar, whom he had pardoned only days before.

"The Dems mercilessly went after Henry with everything they had!" Trump raged in a lengthy post on Truth Social. "They were looking to destroy him, his lovely wife, his two young daughters, and anyone close to them."

"It was all very unfair what they were doing to him and his family, so much so that his daughters wrote me a beautiful letter about their parents," Trump said.

Trump pardoned Cuellar last week as the congressman and his wife were facing charges of bribery and conspiracy.

The couple were indicted after they allegedly accepted $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijani company and a Mexican bank in exchange for influence on foreign policy decisions.

An 11-term Democrat, Cuellar had argued that the charges were politically motivated due to his criticism of former President Joe Biden's immigration policy.

It was this split from the Democrats that made Trump interested in Cuellar, but that support quickly turned sour when it became clear that he would run again on a Democratic, not a Republican, ticket.

"Only a short time after signing the Pardon, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that he will be 'running' for Congress again, in the Great State of Texas... as a Democrat," Trump wrote on Sunday.

The president claimed Cuellar was "continuing to work with the same Radical Left Scum that just weeks before wanted him and his wife to spend the rest of their lives in Prison – And probably still do!"