CNN's Kaitlan Collins responds after Trump calls her "stupid and nasty"
Washington DC - CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins gave a brutal six-word response to President Donald Trump's insulting social media rant.
"Technically, my question was about Venezuela," Collins wrote in a since-expired Instagram short responding to Trump's lengthy rant on Truth Social.
Her comment referenced escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela, which the Trump administration has been threatening to bomb over accusations that it has facilitated the import of narcotics into the US.
Collins had asked Trump about his threats to launch an attack against the South American country during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, but the president brushed the question off by boasting about his foreign policy record.
Misspelling her name in an angry post over the weekend, Trump accused Collins of being "stupid and nasty." He went on to claim she asked about his White House ballroom project, which he said was "actually under budget."
"It's just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned," Trump wrote. "Interestingly, and seldom reported, there are no taxpayer dollars involved."
Trump has track record of insulting female reporters
Trump's comments about Collins were not the first time that Trump has insulted and attacked female reporters when asked uncomfortable questions.
In November, he told Catherine Lucey of Bloomberg, "Quiet, Piggy." The misogynistic comment drew swift condemnation from reporters.
Collins jumped to Lucey's defense on social media, posting on X that she had done "a great job."
A few weeks later, when asked by a female reporter about the vetting of Afghans entering the US, Trump raged, "Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?"
Cover photo: AFP/Kent Nishimura/Getty Images