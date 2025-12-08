CNN's Kaitlan Collins responds after Trump calls her "stupid and nasty"

CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins has hit back after President Donald Trump attacked her on social media. © AFP/Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

"Technically, my question was about Venezuela," Collins wrote in a since-expired Instagram short responding to Trump's lengthy rant on Truth Social.

Her comment referenced escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela, which the Trump administration has been threatening to bomb over accusations that it has facilitated the import of narcotics into the US.

Collins had asked Trump about his threats to launch an attack against the South American country during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, but the president brushed the question off by boasting about his foreign policy record.

Misspelling her name in an angry post over the weekend, Trump accused Collins of being "stupid and nasty." He went on to claim she asked about his White House ballroom project, which he said was "actually under budget."

"It's just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned," Trump wrote. "Interestingly, and seldom reported, there are no taxpayer dollars involved."