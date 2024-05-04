Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar indicted in huge bribery and money laundering scandal
Washington DC - Federal prosecutors on Friday indicted disgraced Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar on bribery and money laundering charges connected to a bank in Mexico and an energy company owned by Azerbaijan.
The Democrat accepted around $600,000 in exchange for advancing the interests of the bank and the former Soviet Republic over seven years through at least November 2021, according to the indictment.
"In exchange for the bribes paid by the Azerbaijani oil and gas company, Congressman Cuellar allegedly agreed to use his office to influence US foreign policy in favor of Azerbaijan" the Department of Justice said in a statement.
"In exchange for the bribes paid by the Mexican bank, Congressman Cuellar allegedly agreed to influence legislative activity and to advise and pressure high-ranking US executive branch officials regarding measures beneficial to the bank."
The DOJ alleges that the bribes were laundered into shell companies owned by the 68-year-old congressman's wife Imelda Cuellar, who was indicted alongside him.
Cuellar says he acted "in the interest of the American people"
Henry and Imelda Cuellar surrendered to the authorities on Friday and were released on bail.
The couple is facing more than a dozen counts each – ranging from bribery and conspiracy to commit wire fraud to money laundering – and could be looking at prison sentences lasting decades if convicted.
Cuellar released a statement denying any wrongdoing by the couple, and said it would not stop him running for reelection.
"The actions I took in Congress were consistent with the actions of many of my colleagues and in the interest of the American people," he said.
FBI agents raided Cuellar's home and campaign office in 2022 as part of a probe into ties between oil-rich Azerbaijan and a group of US businessmen.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said his party colleague is "entitled to his day in court and the presumption of innocence" but would step down from a top subcommittee posting.
Cover photo: KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP