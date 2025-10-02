Trump slams Portland as "never-ending disaster" while pointing finger at Antifa in unhinged rant

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on an unhinged social media rant on Wednesday, slamming Portland as a "never-ending disaster" that's like a "Third World country" while pointing his finger at the "radical left."

"The Governor of Oregon must be living in a 'Dream World,'" Trump claimed in a rambling post on Truth Social. "Portland is a NEVER-ENDING DISASTER. Many people have been badly hurt, and even killed."

"It is run like a Third World Country. We're only going in because, as American Patriots, WE HAVE NO CHOICE," he said, before continuing on in all-caps: "Law and order must prevail in our cities, and everywhere else!"

Trump on Saturday deployed federal troops to Portland under the guise of a crime crackdown amid months of protests against the increasingly violent behavior of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Portland and Oregon hit back quickly against the Trump administration by filing a lawsuit to block the military deployment. The state emphasized its sovereign authority over law enforcement and the National Guard in challenging the federalization of 200 Oregon National Guard troops.

"Conditions continue to deteriorate into lawless mayhem," Trump said of Portland in a separate Truth Social post. "Our GREAT Federal Law Enforcement Officers have not been able to enforce the Laws in Oregon."

"ANTIFA and the Radical Left Anarchists have been viciously attacking our Federal Law Enforcement Officers," he claimed, citing no evidence. "We will never allow MOBS to take over our streets, burn our Cities, or destroy America."