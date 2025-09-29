Oregon hits back at Trump's National Guard deployment with lawsuit: "There is no insurrection"

Portland, Oregon - The city of Portland and the state of Oregon have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a military deployment announced by President Donald Trump , Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced on Sunday.

Protesters turned out to oppose President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops as Oregon launched a lawsuit against the administration. © Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The complaint was filed in an Oregon court against Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Oregon emphasized its sovereign authority over law enforcement and the National Guard and challenged the federalization of 200 Oregon National Guard troops, arguing that using them for civilian law enforcement would violate the law.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said she had personally told Trump "in very plain language that there is no insurrection, or threat to public safety that necessitates military intervention in Portland."

A similar federal deployment in Los Angeles was recently blocked by a California court.

On Friday, Trump had called on Hegseth to "provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists."

The Republican sent troops to Los Angeles in June to crack down on mass protests against ICE raids terrorizing local communities.

Trump has also deployed National Guard troops to Washington and announced plans for a deployment in Memphis, Tennessee. He has repeatedly threatened to send troops to Chicago, as well as other Democrat-led cities.

Portland's Mayor, Keith Wilson, also hit back at a press conference, calling the deployment "without precedent or purpose."