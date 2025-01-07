Trump steps up campaign to take over Greenland with new video as Don Jr. lands for visit

Nuuk, Greenland - Donald Trump Jr. arrived Tuesday in Greenland for a private visit to the Danish autonomous territory which his father has been pushing to annex to the US.

Donald Trump Jr. landed at Nuuk airport in Greenland Tuesday as his president-elect father continued to push for the US to annex the territory. © Collage: Screenshot/X/Donald Trump Jr.

The visit comes weeks after President-elect Donald Trump first suggested acquiring the territory would be a priority for his incoming administration.

Video footage from the airport in Nuuk showed a Boeing 757 emblazoned with Trump's name landing shortly before 11 AM local time (8 AM ET) on the runway in the capital of the Arctic country.

Having announces his son's visit on Monday, Trump then posted a video on Truth Social of a man wearing a red MAGA hat, who urged him to "buy us... because we don't want to be colonized by the Danish government anymore."

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside world. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" the Republican wrote in his post.

On Rumble, Don Jr. said he would be visiting Nuuk but not to "buy Greenland".

The island holds major mineral and oil reserves – though oil and uranium exploration are banned – and has a strategic location in the Arctic highlighted by the US base.

"I will be talking to people. I'm just going there as a tourist," Trump Jr said, calling it "a long personal day trip."