Trump makes bizarre pitch for Musk's DOGE engineers to run air traffic control

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently suggested that members of his advisor Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) tech team should be air traffic controllers.

President Donald Trump (r.) recently said a team of "smart" engineers working for Elon Musk should replace "intellectually deficient" air traffic controllers. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, while taking questions in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about the team of engineers whom Musk reportedly hired to play "critical roles" in DOGE.

Though the president admitted he had never met the engineers – whom he claimed have been working out of the White House – he already had a new job recommendation for them.

"They're smart people, unlike what they do in the control towers where we need smart people," Trump claimed.

"We should use some of them in the control towers, where we were putting people that were actually intellectually deficient."

Trump's comments come less than a week after an airline jet crashed into a US Army helicopter in Washington DC, killing 67 people.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Trump and his administration baselessly blamed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies implemented by Democrats, which they claimed established a "too white" directive and forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to hire candidates with "severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities."