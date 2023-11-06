Trump takes aim at NY Attorney General during second hour of fraud trial testimony

New York, New York - During the second hour of his civil fraud trial on Monday, Donald Trump went after New York Attorney General Letitia James who initially filed the lawsuit after leading a thorough investigation.

Donald Trump took the stand at his civil fraud trial on Monday, where he criticized the New York Attorney General that brought the case forward. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The first hour of his testimony had several moments where Trump clashed with Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the trial. CNN reports that the second hour, which took place after a brief 15-minute break, began much "smoother".

Trump was pressed about the values of his many properties, including his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida which he believes is "much more valuable" than the lawsuit alleges.

Prosecutors questioned him about a massive reduction in the value of his Trump Tower apartment according to submitted financial statements, which Trump says he "probably" had something to do with, and acknowledged that there could have "been a mistake."

This led the former president to point out that all of his organization's statements include a disclaimer clause, which he says is the reason "we shouldn't be having a case here."

He then went on to take shots at Letitia James, who was seated in the front row of the courtroom.

"How can a thing like this be going on? It's disgraceful," he said, adding "This is a political witch hunt and I think she should be ashamed of herself."