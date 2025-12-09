Trump takes Europe bashing to new level in astonishing interview: "They're decaying"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump deepened his rift with Europe in an interview with Politico published Tuesday, calling the continent "weak" and decaying" over immigration and Ukraine.

President Donald Trump called European countries "weak" and "decaying" in an escalation of his recent attacks on the traditional US allies. © Collage: REUTERS

Trump doubled down on his extraordinary recent criticisms of a region that Washington has long counted as a key ally, recycling far-right tropes about civilizational decline in Europe.

"Most European nations, they're, they’re decaying. They’re decaying," he told Politico in the interview, which was conducted Monday.

The 79-year-old, whose political rise to power was built on dehumanizing attacks on immigrants, repeated far-right talking points as he said that Europe's policies were a "disaster."

"They’re coming in from all parts of the world," Trump said. "But they want to be politically correct, and they don’t want to send them back to where they came from."

The latest broadside comes days after his administration's new national security strategy sparked alarm by calling for the cultivation of "resistance" in the EU against migration.

Asked if European countries would not remain US allies if they failed to embrace his policies on the issue, Trump replied that "it depends."

"I think they're weak, but they also want to be so politically correct," Trump said.

He listed countries – including Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and Sweden – that he said were being "destroyed" by migration, and launched a new attack on the "horrible, vicious, disgusting" Sadiq Khan, London's first Muslim mayor.

Trump also brushed off the fact that Russia had hailed the new US national security strategy as being in line with its own views.