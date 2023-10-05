Trump takes latest shot at getting Stormy Daniels hush money case dismissed

New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team are desperately trying to convince the judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels hush money case to dismiss the charges.

Donald Trump has filed a request to a New York judge to have his hush money case dismissed, arguing the allegations are politically motivated. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

According to CNN, attorneys for the former president filed the request with Judge Juan Merchan, making arguments that mirror Trump's public claims that the legal cases against him are all part of an effort to destroy his re-election chances.

"The indictment was filed six years after the conduct at issue, more than four-and-a-half years after [the district attorney of New York] began to investigate it, and more than three years after DANY started presenting evidence to a grand jury," the filing states.

"The delay has prejudiced President Trump, interfered with his ongoing presidential campaign, and violated his due process rights."

Prosecutors say Trump made a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels through his former attorney Michael Cohen shortly before the 2016 election. The ex-president allegedly hid reimbursement and other compensation to Cohen by funneling the payments through his business and recording them as legal services.



The filing also claims there's "no evidence" that Trump "intended to cheat anyone out of money or property through the allegedly falsified entries."