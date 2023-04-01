Stormy Daniels torches Donald Trump in bombshell interview: "This p**** grabbed back"

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump "is no longer untouchable," porn star Stormy Daniels said late on Friday in her first interview since Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury.

"This p**** grabbed back," she told the Times of London, referring to the now infamous Trump quote "grab 'em by the p****," caught on tape in 2005.



Daniels has noticed that people are reacting differently to the indictment than they did to the initial news reports years ago about her sexual encounter with Trump.

"The first time it was like gold digger, s***, w**** – you know, liar, whatever," Daniels said. "And this time it's like, 'I'm gonna murder you,'" she said.

She's at the center of Trump’s hush money case, which stems from payments made to her in an alleged effort by Trump to buy her silence in the lead-up to the 2016 election.