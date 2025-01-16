Trump taps MAGA-aligned actors to be his "eyes and ears" as Hollywood ambassadors

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has appointed three of his biggest MAGA loyalists in the entertainment world to act as his ambassadors to Hollywood.

Donald Trump (r.) has named Mel Gibson (l.) and Sylvester Stallone among his MAGA-aligned Hollywood ambassadors. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff, David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Thursday, Trump announced in a Truth Social post that he has chosen actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voigt to be "Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California."

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to foreign countries, BACK," Trump wrote.

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest," he added.

All three actors have established themselves as staunch Trump supporters, regularly using their influence to campaign for him and even spread his conspiracy theories and misinformation.

During a recent podcast interview with Joe Rogan, Gibson – who has a long history of making racist and misogynistic comments – suggested the "end of civilization" was near and that society was ready to "cave in and collapse."

Stallone recently described Trump as a "mythical character" and "the second coming of George Washington."