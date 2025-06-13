Democratic governors band together to testify against Trump's military deployment in LA

Washington DC - Several of the nation's top Democratic Governors recently paid Congress a visit to testify against President Donald Trump deploying military forces to Los Angeles, California.

Three Democratic governors attended a House hearing on Thursday to testify against President Donald Trump deploying military units to California. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, governors Kathy Hochul of New York, JB Pritzker of Illinois, and Tim Walz of Minnesota attended a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on Thursday.

Hochul described Trump's move as "a flagrant abuse of power and nothing short of an assault on our American values," while Pritzker slammed Trump's administration for deploying units "into an American city, over the objection of local law enforcement."



The hearing comes after Trump ordered thousands of National Guard and Marine units to LA without the consent of California Governor Gavin Newsom, a move that critics claim has turned what was once non-violent protests into massive riots.

It focused specifically on "sanctuary" jurisdictions, a term used to describe typically Democratic-led states and cities that have more lax approaches to immigration laws, and are considered safer for immigrant communities.

Republicans at the hearing argued that such places are illegally working against immigration enforcement, and are a hotbed for foreign criminals.

But each governor argued that their state is not intending to do so. Walz admitted that the country's immigration system is "broken," and insisted Minnesota has done nothing that "stands in the way of the federal government managing border security and policies."