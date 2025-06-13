Democratic governors band together to testify against Trump's military deployment in LA
Washington DC - Several of the nation's top Democratic Governors recently paid Congress a visit to testify against President Donald Trump deploying military forces to Los Angeles, California.
According to CNN, governors Kathy Hochul of New York, JB Pritzker of Illinois, and Tim Walz of Minnesota attended a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on Thursday.
Hochul described Trump's move as "a flagrant abuse of power and nothing short of an assault on our American values," while Pritzker slammed Trump's administration for deploying units "into an American city, over the objection of local law enforcement."
The hearing comes after Trump ordered thousands of National Guard and Marine units to LA without the consent of California Governor Gavin Newsom, a move that critics claim has turned what was once non-violent protests into massive riots.
It focused specifically on "sanctuary" jurisdictions, a term used to describe typically Democratic-led states and cities that have more lax approaches to immigration laws, and are considered safer for immigrant communities.
Republicans at the hearing argued that such places are illegally working against immigration enforcement, and are a hotbed for foreign criminals.
But each governor argued that their state is not intending to do so. Walz admitted that the country's immigration system is "broken," and insisted Minnesota has done nothing that "stands in the way of the federal government managing border security and policies."
Democrat Governors clash with MAGA Republicans
Throughout the hearing, Republican representatives aggressively challenged the governors, asserting that their policies impose a safety threat to American citizens by pointing out instances of undocumented individuals committing serious crimes, and called on them to face legal punishment.
MAGA Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York pressed Hochul about Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, an undocumented migrant from Guatemala who was arrested after he allegedly set a woman on fire on a subway in New York City back in December.
"This is in Kathy Hochul's New York," Stefanik declared after sharing details of the incident.
Hochul condemned the "horrific" crime, and insisted "in all of these cases we would work with ICE to remove them."
Hochul also got into it with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, another outspoken Trump ally, who repeatedly accused Hochul of "laughing" during the hearing, and at one point demanded, "Don't you dare smile."
Will Democratic Governors face arrest?
At one point during the hearing, Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida asked what each governor would do if President Trump and his "border czar" Tom Homan acted on their recent threat to arrest and prosecute Democratic Governors of sanctuary states.
Hochul defiantly stated, "Go for it – you can't intimidate a governor," while Pritzker similarly said they can try, adding, "I would rather he came and arrested me than do that to the people of my state."
Walz insisted that governors and Congress need to "work together," and said "threatening arrest on elected officials... doesn't help any of us."
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP