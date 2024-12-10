Trump taps MAGA loyalist Mark Paoletta to return in key position of new administration

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has asked attorney Mark Paoletta to return as general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget.

Donald Trump recently nominated attorney Mark Paoletta to return as general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget in his upcoming administration. © Julie Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform in which he explained that Paoletta "worked tirelessly" as counsel of the OMB during his first term to help find funding for the promised border wall and "rein in woke and weaponized Government spending."

For his upcoming term, Trump said Paoletta will work closely with the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to "cut the size of our bloated Government bureaucracy, and root out wasteful and anti-American spending."

In an X post, Paoletta said he was "thrilled" to be rejoining the team and vowed to "once again be the tip of the spear to implement President Trump's agenda."

Paoletta is a prominent Washington attorney, and a well-known close friend of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who Paoletta has described as "our greatest living American" – despite allegations of corruption against him.

He is also known for his staunch allegiance to Trump. Last month, Paoletta – who has been serving on Trump's transition team – shared a post on X calling on government employees who are not on board with Trump's agenda to "leave."