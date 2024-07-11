AOC files articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has filed articles of impeachment against two Supreme Court Justices. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday, the New York representative announced her effort to have Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito thrown out of the court for their "repeated failure over decades to disclose that they received millions of dollars in gifts from individuals with business before the court."

She went on to explain that their

"pattern of refusal to recuse from consequential matters before the court in which they hold widely documented financial and personal entanglements constitutes a grave threat to American rule of law, the integrity of our democracy, and one of the clearest cases for which the tool of impeachment was designed."

Later that day, she delivered an impassioned speech on the House floor, where she said impeaching them is a "constitutional imperative and our congressional duty."

Her effort comes as both justices have faced numerous calls to step down over allegations of corruption and other ethics-related concerns.

As the House is currently controlled by a Republican majority, her articles are not expected to pass but will send a stern message to voters about the court's conduct.