Trump responds after being taunted by Europe's victorious Ryder Cup golf team

Farmingdale, New York - The victorious golfers of Europe's Ryder Cup team taunted US President Donald Trump after a turbulent competition during which they were verbally abused by spectators in New York.

President Donald Trump (l.) was taunted by Europe's Ryder Cup team, who retained the trophy with a 15-13 win over the US on Sunday. © Collage: via REUTERS & IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The Europeans, led by Rory McIlroy, who bore the brunt of the worst of the abuse at the Bethpage Black course in New York on Saturday, were shown in a video on social media chanting: "Are you watching, are you watching Donald Trump?"

Trump, a keen golf fan who attended the first day of play on Friday, replied on his Truth Social account: "Yes, I'm watching. Congratulations!"

A furious US rally in the singles on Sunday was not enough to overturn a strong start by Team Europe, who won 15-13 to retain the trophy.

On Saturday, McIlroy swore at hecklers who disturbed the Northern Irishman on a number of occasions as he tried to make putts.

Asked if the crowd went too far, he replied: "When you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really challenging. It's not for me to say.

"People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I'm just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through."

His playing partner on Saturday, Shane Lowry, was also targeted by the crowd.