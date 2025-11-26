Trump teases Maduro while backing right-wing candidate Nasry Asfura for Honduras election

West Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed right-wing candidate Nasry Asfura in the upcoming presidential election in Honduras , saying the two can work together against the region's "narcocommunists."

"The only real friend of Freedom in Honduras is Tito Asfura," Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to the politician by his nickname.

"Tito and I can work together to fight the Narcocommunists, and bring needed aid to the people of Honduras," he added.

The 67-year-old construction magnate and former mayor of the Honduran capital is running in a tight three-way race against a leftist lawyer and a fellow right-wing TV host in the Sunday vote.

Trump drew a parallel between the fate of Honduras and that of Venezuela, where he does not rule out military intervention while at the same time leaving a door open to dialogue with leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

"Will Maduro and the narco-terrorists seize another country?" he wrote, referring to the vote.

Honduras is among the most violent countries in Latin America, largely because gangs dominate drug trafficking and other forms of organized crime.

Trump views Latin America as part of a US sphere of influence and has taken a markedly interventionist approach in the region.