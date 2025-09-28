Trump teases "something special" in Middle East talks ahead of Netanyahu visit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at a breakthrough in the Middle East crisis, saying "all are on board for something special," on the eve of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House.

President Donald Trump teased "something special" regarding Middle East talks. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!"

Earlier Friday, Trump had told reporters in Washington, "I think we have a deal" on Gaza.

On the same day, addressing the United Nations, Netanyahu vowed to block a Palestinian state while also committing to "finish the job" against Hamas, days after Britain, France, and other Western powers recognized a state of Palestine.

Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Trump at the White House on Monday.

Hamas carried out the worst-ever attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally from Israeli official figures, in the deadliest day in the country's history.

The Palestinian militants also took 251 hostages, of which 47 remain in Gaza, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead.