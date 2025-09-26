Israel torments Gazans with Netanyahu's dark UN speech as delegates stage walk out

New York, New York - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday forced the population of Gaza , which his country has been subjecting to mass killing for almost to years, to listen to his address at the UN General Assembly.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the ICC, delivered his UN address to a mostly empty hall after delegates staged a walkout in process. © REUTERS

Facing mounting evidence of genocide and an International Criminal Court arrest warrant out on his name, Netanyahu nevertheless vowed to "finish the job" in an angry, rambling speech filled with props and accusations of antisemitism against anyone opposing his destruction of Gaza.

He delivered it to a mostly deserted hall at the UN's New York headquarters, with most delegates walking out en masse in protest.

Instead, Netanyahu secured an involuntary audience by broadcasting his speech to Gazans via loudspeakers mounted on military vehicles. His government X account also announced the "unprecedented action" of hijacking of all cell phones in the territory

Days after France, Britain and other Western powers recognized a state of Palestine, Netanyahu said told them that "Israel will not allow you to shove a terrorist state down our throats."

"We will not commit national suicide because you don't have the guts to face down the hostile media and antisemitic mobs demanding Israel's blood," he said.

As the fugitive Israeli leader spoke, protesters marched nearby in Times Square calling for the arrest of Netanyahu.

"War criminals don't deserve any peace of mind. They don't deserve any sleep," said Andrea Mirez, a young woman who kept up a noisy overnight protest outside Netanyahu's hotel.

And while the far-right prime minister went out of his way to praise President Donald Trump, his promises of more violence to come appeared to be immediately contradicted by the Republican's own remarks.