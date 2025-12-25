Trump tells kids the US is tracking Santa for national security: "We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated"
President Donald Trump took calls from children together with his wife First Lady Melania Trump on December 24, and some of his comments caused a stir.
In one of the conversations Trump shared on X, he told a child from the state of Oklahoma that the American authorities monitor Santa Claus to make sure that no "bad Santa" gets into the country.
"We track Santa all over the world," Trump began, referring to the NORAD Santa tracker.
"We want to make sure that Santa is being good. Santa's a very good person," he added.
"We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated, that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa."
He concluded by emphasizing, "We found out that Santa Claus is good, Santa loves you, Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election!"
The unusual statements caused a fuss online and once again demonstrated Trump's idiosyncratic communication style.
Even in conversations with children on Christmas Eve, the president does not try to leave out political messages.
Cover photo: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP