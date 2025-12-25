Trump tells kids the US is tracking Santa for national security: "We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated"

Even in conversations with children on Christmas Eve, Donald Trump does not leave out political messages. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In one of the conversations Trump shared on X, he told a child from the state of Oklahoma that the American authorities monitor Santa Claus to make sure that no "bad Santa" gets into the country.

"We track Santa all over the world," Trump began, referring to the NORAD Santa tracker.

"We want to make sure that Santa is being good. Santa's a very good person," he added.

"We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated, that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa."

He concluded by emphasizing, "We found out that Santa Claus is good, Santa loves you, Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election!"