Trump touts "incredible" vaccines in break with anti-vaxxer RFK Jr.: "They work!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has touted vaccines as safe and effective, breaking with his Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who claims they are deadly.
During a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, the president was asked about Florida officials' recent announcement that they will be removing all vaccine mandates in the state, including those for schoolchildren.
Trump surprisingly opposed the move, arguing that some vaccines are "incredible," and warned that officials should be "very careful" when saying some people don't have to be vaccinated.
"You have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work," Trump stated. "They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used. Otherwise, some people are going to catch it, and they endanger other people."
Since he first stepped into politics back in 2015, Trump has been sharing conspiracy theories about vaccines, which has become popular among his MAGA base.
But during his first term as president, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he implemented Operation Warp Speed, bringing together numerous pharmaceutical companies and medical experts to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine.
The move has been hailed as a life-saving success, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently called for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for the efforts.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial leadership
Trump's past rhetoric on vaccines and the subject's popularity with his base led him to tapped Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine advocate, to head HHS, promising he would "go crazy" on health.
Since his appointment, Kennedy, who has no past experience working in health or medicine, has faced heavy backlash and criticism for consistently sharing medical misinformation, and moving to make sweeping changes to vaccine mandates and policies.
During a Senate hearing on Thursday, RFK Jr. was pressed by lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle over his leadership. In one stunning moment, Kennedy said Trump should "absolutely" receive the Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed, despite having claimed earlier in the hearing that "the Covid vaccine killed more people than Covid."
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon argued during the hearing that he believes Kennedy is "dead set on making it harder for children to get vaccines and that kids are going to die because of it."
Cover photo: Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP