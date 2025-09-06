Trump touts "incredible" vaccines in break with anti-vaxxer RFK Jr.: "They work!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has touted vaccines as safe and effective, breaking with his Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , who claims they are deadly.

President Donald Trump (r.) has praised Covid-19 vaccines as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moves to get rid of mandates. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

During a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, the president was asked about Florida officials' recent announcement that they will be removing all vaccine mandates in the state, including those for schoolchildren.

Trump surprisingly opposed the move, arguing that some vaccines are "incredible," and warned that officials should be "very careful" when saying some people don't have to be vaccinated.

"You have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work," Trump stated. "They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used. Otherwise, some people are going to catch it, and they endanger other people."

Since he first stepped into politics back in 2015, Trump has been sharing conspiracy theories about vaccines, which has become popular among his MAGA base.

But during his first term as president, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he implemented Operation Warp Speed, bringing together numerous pharmaceutical companies and medical experts to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine.

The move has been hailed as a life-saving success, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently called for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for the efforts.