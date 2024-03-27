Trump tries to "Make America Pray Again" as he pushes new Bible grift
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is now officially selling Bibles in a bizarre attempt to appeal to religious voters.
On Wednesday, the former president shared a Truth Social video in which he proudly held up his new "God Bless the USA" Bible, country singer Lee Greenwald's hit.
Trump lamented that Christianity and religion are "missing from this country," and announced his intention to bring them back.
Repeating the widely-mocked 2015 claim that the Bible was his "favorite book," the 77-year-old urged his followers to purchase one ahead of Good Friday and Easter.
"We must make America pray again!" he demands in the clip.
Trump is currently running for re-election, but according to the official God Bless the USA Bible website, the venture "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign."
Trump gets roasted by critics
Donald Trump has long claimed that he is a staunch Christian and a regular reader of the Bible, but has avoided going into any details whenever he has been pressed on his beliefs.
Following the unveiling of his Bible grift, X user Ron Filipkowski, a well-known Trump critic, shared a video compilation of the former president failing to answer basic questions on his faith, such as his favorite Bible verses.
Former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, another detractor, jumped in to slam the project in an X post, advising that "instead of selling Bibles, you should probably buy one. And read it".
Cheney went on to recommend that he flip to Exodus 20:14, which reads, "Thou shalt not commit adultery" – a not-so-subtle hint at Trump's hush money criminal case, in which he is accused of trying to cover up an affair with campaign funds.
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP