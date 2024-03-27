Trump tries to "Make America Pray Again" as he pushes new Bible grift

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is now officially selling Bibles in a bizarre attempt to appeal to religious voters.

Donald Trump is now pushing "God Bless the USA" Bibles for $60 on social media, promising to "make America pray again." © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Wednesday, the former president shared a Truth Social video in which he proudly held up his new "God Bless the USA" Bible, country singer Lee Greenwald's hit.

Trump lamented that Christianity and religion are "missing from this country," and announced his intention to bring them back.

Repeating the widely-mocked 2015 claim that the Bible was his "favorite book," the 77-year-old urged his followers to purchase one ahead of Good Friday and Easter.

"We must make America pray again!" he demands in the clip.

Trump is currently running for re-election, but according to the official God Bless the USA Bible website, the venture "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign."