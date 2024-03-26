Trump hit with gag order after taking shots at daughter of hush money trial judge

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has been hit with a partial gag order after launching an attack on Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter while ranting about his upcoming hush money trial.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump shared a lengthy rant about his hush money trial on his Truth Social platform, attacking the judge and his daughter. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

The former president shared a lengthy rant to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, where he began by complimenting the judge's looks, describing him as "a very distinguished looking man," before criticizing him for being a "certified Trump Hater."



He went on to take aim at Merchan's daughter, accusing her of working for some of his Democrat rivals.

"His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, (Dem) Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden," he wrote.

His comments came a day after Judge Merchan set a date for the beginning of the trial, despite multiple requests from Trump attorneys to further delay it. His legal team has previously asked Merchan to recuse himself from the case, citing his daughter's affiliations.

Later on Tuesday, Merchan imposed a partial gag order on Trump, ordering him not to publicly attack any potential witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, their family members, or prospective jurors.