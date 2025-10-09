Lauren Boebert sends out bizarre campaign emails about aliens and UFOs: "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!"
Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is seemingly making the search for aliens and UFOs a central plank of her campaign for reelection.
According to KDVR, Boebert on Monday sent out a campaign email telling supporters that the truth is out there – and she is determined to find it.
"For decades, our government has shrouded the truth about UFOs in a veil of secrecy," the Colorado representative wrote. "Strange crafts have been spotted soaring through our skies, defying the laws of physics, and yet the bureaucrats in Washington act like we're too NAIVE to handle the facts."
"They tell us we're crazy, like we can't see these things flying through the air with our own eyes," the email continued. "I SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! The American people aren't children to be spoon-fed half-truths or dismissed with vague excuses.
"We deserve to know what's really going on up there, Boebert insists.
The email included a link to a website that asks, "Are aliens real?!" and asks for donations to Boebert's campaign.
MAGA goes all in on aliens and UFOs
This isn't the first time Boebert has publicly discussed extraterrestrial life.
In 2024, during a hearing held by a subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee, Boebert pressed a group of experts on the existence of alien bases hidden in the Earth's oceans, and "secretive" projects involving the "manipulation of human genetics" with "non-human genetic material."
Boebert is far from alone on the MAGA right when it comes to this subject. Florida Rep. Anna Paulina-Luna led a House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) – an alternative term for UFOs – and has publicly claimed the US government has evidence of "interdimensional beings."
President Donald Trump has also hinted at being believer. Amid persistent drone sightings on the East Coast last year, he sowed doubt in the Biden administration's attempts to end the hysteria, insisting: "Something strange is going on."
Boebert facing a rematch with her 2024 Democratic opponent, Trisha Calvarese, in next year's elections.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Christian Grube, Depositphotos, & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP