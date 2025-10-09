Lauren Boebert sends out bizarre campaign emails about aliens and UFOs: "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!"

Washington DC - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is seemingly making the search for aliens and UFOs a central plank of her campaign for reelection.

According to KDVR, Boebert on Monday sent out a campaign email telling supporters that the truth is out there – and she is determined to find it.

"For decades, our government has shrouded the truth about UFOs in a veil of secrecy," the Colorado representative wrote. "Strange crafts have been spotted soaring through our skies, defying the laws of physics, and yet the bureaucrats in Washington act like we're too NAIVE to handle the facts."

"They tell us we're crazy, like we can't see these things flying through the air with our own eyes," the email continued. "I SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! The American people aren't children to be spoon-fed half-truths or dismissed with vague excuses.

"We deserve to know what's really going on up there, Boebert insists.

The email included a link to a website that asks, "Are aliens real?!" and asks for donations to Boebert's campaign.