Trump urges "free" transit for US ships through Panama and Suez canals

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Saturday urged free transit for American commercial and military ships through the Panama and Suez canals, tasking his secretary of state with making progress "immediately."

President Donald Trump has demanded US commercial and military ships be allowed to travel through the Panama and Suez canals without charge. © REUTERS

Trump has for months been calling for the US to take control of the Panama Canal, but his social media post also shifted focus onto the vital Suez route.

"American Ships, both Military and Commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He claimed both routes would "not exist" without the US and said he had asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "immediately take care of" the situation.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino, without directly referencing Trump, said Saturday that toll fees for the Panama Canal are regulated by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), an autonomous governing body that oversees the trade route.

"There is no agreement to the contrary," he said in a post on X.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had said during a visit to Panama City earlier this month that the US was seeking an agreement under which its warships could pass through the canal "first, and free."

The US and China are two of the top users of the Panama Canal.