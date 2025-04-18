US bombs fuel port and kills dozens of people in deadliest attack on Yemen yet

Hodeida, Yemen - Massive US strikes on a Yemeni fuel port killed at least 58 people, the Houthi movement said Friday, in the deadliest attack yet on the impoverished country.

US airstrikes on the Ras Issa fuel terminal in Yemen killed at least 58 people and injured over 100. © via REUTERS

The strikes also injured more than 100 people, according to a Houthi-run network that broadcast footage of large blazes lighting up the night sky.

The US military said its attack on the Ras Issa fuel terminal on the Red Sea aimed to cut off a source of supplies and funds for the Houthis, who control large swathes of Yemen.

"The death toll... has risen to 58 martyrs and 126 wounded," the Hothis' Al-Masirah TV said, quoting health authorities in rebel-held Hodeida, about 30 miles southeast of the terminal.

In images broadcast early Friday by Al-Masirah, a fireball was seen igniting off the coast as thick columns of smoke rose above what appeared to be an ongoing blaze. The Houthi TV station later screened interviews with survivors lying on stretchers, including one man with burns on his arms.

"We ran away. The strikes came one after the other, then everything was on fire," one man who said he worked at the port told Al-Masirah.

There were also reports emergency responders were killed in the horrific attack.