Trump's NASA nominee Jared Isaacman confirmed by Senate

Washington DC - The Senate on Wednesday approved President Donald Trump 's re-nomination of billionaire Jared Isaacman to head NASA , following months of backtracking and uncertainty over the space agency's future.

Trump nominee Jared Isaacman, who made his fortune in online payment processing, has been confirmed by the Senate to head NASA. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 42-year-old businessman made his fortune in online payment processing and has a personal passion for space. He will take over as administrator of the US agency at a sensitive time – when it faces major budget cuts and pressure to travel to the Moon again and eventually reach Mars.

The Trump administration wants to send a manned US mission to the Moon as soon as possible to outpace similar plans by China.

During his second confirmation hearing in December, Isaacman pledged he would ensure the success of the Artemis lunar exploration program that began in 2017, during the first Trump administration.

"America will return to the Moon before our great rival, and we will establish an enduring presence to understand and realize the scientific, economic, and national security value on the lunar surface," Isaacman said.

NASA's Artemis program, however, has faced numerous delays, and experts warned in September that the lunar lander developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX might not be ready in time.

Trump first nominated Isaacman after the president's 2024 election victory, but withdrew the nomination in April 2025, before re-issuing it again in November.