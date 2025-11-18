Trump vows to sign bill to release Epstein files if it crosses his desk

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said he would definitely sign a bill to release the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein if it made it to his desk.

President Donald Trump promised on Monday that he would sign a bill to release the Jeffrey Epstein files if it made it to his desk. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Monday, while taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "I'm all for it" when asked if he would sign the measure.

When asked again shortly later, he said, "Sure, I would."

"Let the Senate look at it. Let anybody look at it. But don't talk about it too much, because, honestly, I don't want it to take away from us," the president added.

Trump's remarks come as he continues to face backlash for refusing to release the files earlier this year, as he repeatedly promised to do.

Last week, House Democrats, who are part of a probe into the Epstein case, released a new batch of emails that brought Trump's close relationship with the late financier under renewed scrutiny.

Though he previously opposed the release of the documents, Trump caved on Sunday and asked House Republicans to vote in favor of a bipartisan bill to release the files, which is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Some critics have described Trump's promise as empty, as the bill is not expected to pass the Republican-led Senate if it manages to pass the House.