Trump White House posts cringy "Daddy's Home" video following viral NATO moment

Washington DC - The White House shared a bizarre video on social media celebrating President Donald Trump 's return from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in the Netherlands.

President Donald Trump's White House recently shared a video on social media referencing the secretary general of NATO bizarrely calling him "daddy." © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday night, the White House shared a montage video on X, which included clips of Trump attending the summit and shaking hands with world leaders as the song Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home) by Usher plays in the background.

The "Daddy" reference comes after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte used the term to describe the president during an on-stage conversation the two had at the event.

At one point, Trump compared the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran to "two kids in a schoolyard," to which Rutte followed up by stating, "And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language."

Rutte has appeared to suck up to Trump in recent days as the president has repeatedly threatened to pull the US out of NATO.

When later asked about his remarks, Rutte explained, "Sometimes, in Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, 'Hey, Mark, will the US stay with us?' And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'Hey, are you still staying with the family?'"