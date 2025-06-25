NATO chief takes Trump worship to creepy new levels with baffling "daddy" quip

The Hague, Netherlands - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte took his disturbingly fawning attitude towards US President Donald Trump to a whole new level at a summit on Wednesday.

NATO Secretary General called US President Trump "daddy" in a cringeworthy moment at the alliance's summit on Wednesday. © REUTERS

As Trump joined the NATO meeting in Rutte's native Netherlands, the two were addressing Israel's war on Iran.

Trump compared the countries to "two kids in a schoolyard."

He added: "You know, they fight like hell. You can't stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes, then it's easier to stop."

Rutte then interjected to quip: "And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language," before cackling at his own bizarre joke.

That was a reference to Trump's foul-mouthed outburst as he set off for the NATO summit, visibly angry at the prospect of the Iran-Israel ceasefire breaking down.

"They've been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing, do you understand that?" the 79-year-old angrily told reporters at the White House.

On Wednesday, Trump chuckled at Rutte's reference, admitting: "Everyone said 'Well, you have to use a certain word.'"